GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) — Grants Police Department (GPD) is investigating a homicide. They said it happened on Monday, May 15.

According to GPD, they were called to a home in the 800 block of Smith Street in Grants for a medical request around 8:19 p.m.

A victim, later identified as Mattew Vallejos, 40, was found lying on the floor in the residence. He was losing blood, they said, so ambulance and fire rescue personnel were called to the scene. Vallejos was pronounced dead after they arrived.

Curtis Salazar, 26, of Grants, was charged with first-degree murder after authorities launched an investigation into the death.

As officials continue to investigate, they’re asking anyone with information about this case to come forward. If you have information to provide, call 505-287-2985 (Detective Division) or 505-287-8400 (Crime Stoppers).