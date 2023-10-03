ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) — A suspect has been linked to an officer-involved shooting in Artesia. He is facing multiple charges.

New Mexico State Police (NMSP) stated an Artesia officer tried to make a traffic stop on Brandon Sevier, 23, of Artesia, for not stopping at a stop sign on his bicycle at 9th Street and Washington Avenue.

Sevier reportedly fled, so authorities began to follow him. NMSP alleged Sevier started to fire a gun at an officer, so an Artesia officer and Eddy County deputy fired their sidearms. Sevier was hit and taken into custody.

No officers were injured, and Sevier was taken to the hospital.

Sevier was charged with aggravated assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer, aggravated battery on a peace officer, shooting at/from a motor vehicle, possession of firearm/destructive device as a felon, resisting/evading/obstructing an officer, and controlled substance possession.