SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man charged with a double murder.

Authorities reported on Friday morning, deputies were sent to a home on 6th Avenue for a report about two people who had been shot. However, they found the bodies of Marilyn Benham and Jordan Green at a different location.

While it’s not immediately clear what led up to their deaths, Elbert Turner has been charged with two counts of murder and tampering with evidence.