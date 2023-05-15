SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police (SFPD) has identified the man at the center of an officer-involved shooting last week.

Friday afternoon, SPFD responded to a home on Calle Ojo Feliz for reports of a man that shot off a gun.

Police said the man, now identified as 77-year-old John Eames, refused to put the gun down when approached by officers. At least one officer shot and hit Eames.

Officials reported he is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Eames is now facing half a dozen charges, including aggravated assault on a peace officer.