SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An officer-involved shooting in New Mexico has prompted an investigation by the San Juan County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Task Force.

On Friday, September 22, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to 1234 NE Aztec Boulevard in Aztec for a warrant related to a felon possessing a firearm.

Authorities tried to get the suspect out of the residence at that location. They alleged, about an hour later at 3 p.m., a person came out with a knife. Deputies fired bean bags at the suspect, but he didn’t drop the weapon, so two deputies fired their firearms.

Abel Soto, 43, the suspect, was struck and taken to an Albuquerque hospital. He was later released and then taken to jail on two warrants. He was wanted in Colorado, and for this shooting, he was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

If you have any details about this incident, contact Farmington Police Department at 505-599-1068.