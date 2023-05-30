CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis man is being charged for his alleged role in a chase that lead to an officer-involved shooting. New Mexico State Police (NMSP) said the incident happened early Monday morning.

According to NMSP, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office started a pursuit around 2 a.m. to follow a vehicle driven by Jonathon Sullivan, 31, of Clovis. Sullivan is accused of running away on foot after crashing into a parked car on North Rencher Street.

Authorities followed him, and one deputy fired his weapon. Sullivan was not struck.

Officials said they found Sullivan hiding in a vehicle. He allegedly refused to leave the vehicle, so law enforcement had to “breach” the vehicle to arrest him.

No one was injured during the arrest or chase.

Sullivan was taken to the Curry County Detention Center for a warrant for assault on a peace officer. He is now facing three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing, resisting or evading law enforcement, and failure to report a vehicle accident.

NMSP is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting to figure out what transpired during the incident.