Man calls 911 to report 12-year-old’s fentanyl overdose, then runs from home

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re hearing the 911 call that led emergency responders to Brent Sullivan, the 12-year-old who died of a fentanyl overdose last month.

Dispatch: “Carlsbad 911, what is your emergency?”

Caller: “We need an ambulance right now.”

Dispatch: “What’s going on?”

Caller: “It’s a nine-year-old, he’s in the back yard, he’s not responding to anything, he looks like he’s been unresponsive for a long time. Please, please hurry.”

Dispatch: “Whose child is it?”

Investigators say the man who made that call hung up and ran from the northwest Carlsbad home. It’s not clear what he was doing there but police believe the boy’s mother and grandmother, Alexis and Kelli Smith were selling drugs out of the house.

They’re accused of knowing Brent was using fentanyl from their stash and doing nothing about it. Both women are charged with his death.