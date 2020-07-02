Live Now
Man awaiting trial for 2018 murder accused of attacking woman

New Mexico

 ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman just trying to help someone out found herself fighting off an attacker, one who turned out to be an accused murderer. The woman says she saw a homeless man outside a Dollar Tree in Roswell and offered him food. When he asked for a ride to a nearby travel center she agreed.

The woman with her two kids in the backseat says after they got there he started acting strangely so she told her kids to get out of the car. That’s when she says the man identified as Colby Thornton sexually assaulted her. Bystanders came to her aid after hearing her scream for help. Thornton is currently awaiting trial for the beating death of another homeless man in 2018.

