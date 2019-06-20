Man arrested in string of Santa Fe crimes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Santa Fe police arrested an Abiquiu man they say robbed someone, forcing them to go on a drug run and then led officers on a chase. Police say the string of crimes began Tuesday night when officers on Cerrillos Road saw a driver dive out of a moving car.

That’s when the passenger in the vehicle, Erik Rouse, took off in the car. Rouse was arrested after he led police in a chase before crashing the vehicle at the intersection of Rosina and Lujan. Documents obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican state that the owner of the vehicle told police he picked Rouse up thinking he’d buy him alcohol.

After the pair drove to a liquor store, Rouse began to drink, ordering the man to drive around in search of drugs. Rouse then ordered the driver to take him to Walmart.

When the driver drove past the store, he allegedly told authorities Rouse put a knife to his throat and stole his iPhone. It was then that the man sped up and jumped from the vehicle to get the attention of officers.

Rouse is charged with armed robbery, stealing a car, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, fleeing from an officer, and resisting an officer.

The owner of the car was hospitalized for a head wound.