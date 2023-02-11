SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) arrested someone wanted in connection to a homicide. The killing happened in November 2022.

According to SFPD, Erik Ibarra-Salcido, 21, of Santa Fe, was wanted in the murder of Armando Torres, 32. Torres was found near Camino Capitan and Galisteo Road on the evening of November 14 and died the following day.

Ibarra-Salcido was arrested on February 10, 2023. Authorities said they were notified of his whereabouts around 6 p.m. that day and took him into custody without incident during a traffic stop.

He was taken to Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center and charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of bribery of a witness.