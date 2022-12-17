SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police arrested a man who’s accused of being involved in a domestic dispute. He was barricaded in a home for 7 hours, police reported.

According to the Santa Fe police, they were called around 1:49 p.m. Thursday for a domestic dispute in the 4700 block of Viento del Norte. It was reported that a man was throwing items at a family member.

Officers identified the suspect as James Martinez, 43. A victim told police she was sitting downstairs when Martinez came down the stairs to scream profanities. He allegedly threw a hammer and groceries at her and said he was going to kill her. She also reported to police that he picked up chairs from the kitchen and threw them at her. He then returned to his room.

Police reported hearing Martinez yelling profanities when they were speaking to the victim. Officers claimed Martinez didn’t want to open the door or speak with officers, and that he was possibly armed with a firearm and knife.

Officers reported hearing a loud bang, and so they went outside with the victim. Martinez allegedly barricaded himself in the home after this.

Officers tried to speak with Martinez through a loudspeaker, but he refused to come outside. The Santa Fe Police SWAT team, Crisis Negotiations Team, and EOD Team responded.

Seven hours passed, and at 8:35 p.m., Martinez was finally arrested.