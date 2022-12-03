CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested in Eddy County. He is suspected of human trafficking.

Officials said around 8:45 a.m. Friday morning, the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office was called about a white SUV that avoided the Border Patrol Check Point in Texas.

Deputies caught up to that vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Carlsbad.

Deputies determined driver Hector Castro, 44, was trafficking multiple people.

Border Patrol agents took everyone involved into custody.