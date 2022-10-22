SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Santa Fe have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank. The robbery was reported at 12:47 p.m. Friday.

The Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communication center received a call about a bank robbery at the Bank of America location on St. Michael’s Drive. When officers arrived, no suspects were seen at the bank or in the area.

Witnesses told police that one man entered the bank, demanded money from the tellers, and left with the stolen money. No one was injured during the robbery. The suspect’s description was provided to officers.

Amadeo Lailes, 29, was arrested after being found blocks away from the bank. He was taken to the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center and charged with robbery.

The Santa Fe Police Department is still investigating the incident, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations is involved.