Man arrested for DWI thanks officer years later

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police sharing the story of how someone turned their life around after a DWI arrest.
Back in 2016, Officer Dwayne Simpson arrested Leonard Trujillo for DWI. Years later, Simpson responded to a crash when he was approached by Trujillo who now happens to be a San Juan County firefighter.
Trujillo thanked Simpson for changing his life and says he’s made big changes since the arrest.
