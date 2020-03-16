Man arrested for DWI thanks officer years later

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police sharing the story of how someone turned their life around after a DWI arrest.

Back in 2016, Officer Dwayne Simpson arrested Leonard Trujillo for DWI. Years later, Simpson responded to a crash when he was approached by Trujillo who now happens to be a San Juan County firefighter.

Trujillo thanked Simpson for changing his life and says he’s made big changes since the arrest.

