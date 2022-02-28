FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police have made an arrest in a deadly stabbing. Brandon Curley, 29, was arrested Sunday and is facing second-degree murder charges.

Farmington detectives say he’s responsible for a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene on Saturday, they found a 36-year-old man with stab wounds on his back. He was taken to the San Juan Regional Medical Center where he died. The identity of the victim has been not released.