Man arrested for damaging wood at base of Santa Fe obelisk

Protestors took down obelisk in Santa Fe, N.M. Oct. 12, 2020.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a man damaged the box covering what’s left of the obelisk on the plaza. Police say a man identified as Immanuel Hamilton was on top of the box, trying to pull off the Plywood on top of the box.

Officers recognized Hamilton because they said on Monday, he was charged for trespassing and damaging the wood. Wednesday, officers eventually got him to come down from the box on a ladder. Officers took Hamilton to the hospital for a mental evaluation, in a news release it said officers on scene learned he suffers from mental illness. Police say he could face another charge for the damage.

