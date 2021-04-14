Man arrested for crash that killed teen and 12-year-old

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged in a crash that killed a 17-year-old and a 12-year-old is back in custody after skipping a court date. Investigators say 33-year-old John Ensor was drunk on April 4, when he tried to pass a car on Highway 2, south of Roswell and crashed into the sister’s vehicle coming the other way.

Police say he was hospitalized until Monday and court records show he had a pretrial detention hearing that same day but didn’t show up. Police then tracked Ensor down to a Chaves County home Tuesday and arrested him. Police say Ensor was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center. It’s unclear if Ensor escaped from the hospital or was allowed to leave. No other information was provided.