EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Hatch Police Department say a fraudster was caught red-handed after collecting $10 parking fees during the annual Hatch Chile Festival.
According to HPD officials, on Saturday, September 3, officers were told of a man, later identified as Raymond William Swingle, illegally collecting parking fees on East Herrera Street in Hatch.
HPD says Swingle was placed under arrest and booked at the Dona Ana County Detention Center. Officials are asking anyone that may be a victim in this case, to contact Detective Jones at 575-267-3021.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- Veteran joins Cowboys practice squad
- Man arrested for alleged fraud at Hatch Chile Festival
- Spirit Stick 2022: Week 4
- More than 100 students baptized without parents’ permission at North Carolina school
- Man charged in jogger abduction kidnapped attorney in 2000
- Wolf secured after escaping habitat at Cleveland zoo