EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Hatch Police Department say a fraudster was caught red-handed after collecting $10 parking fees during the annual Hatch Chile Festival.

According to HPD officials, on Saturday, September 3, officers were told of a man, later identified as Raymond William Swingle, illegally collecting parking fees on East Herrera Street in Hatch.

Upon officers arrival, we advised Mr. Swingle to stop collecting parking fees, but he refused to do so while officers were still on scene. Mr. Swingle was detained due to his disorderly behavior and refusal to cease collection of money. During an investigation into the incident, officers concluded Mr. Swingle did not have valid authorization or lawful purpose to collect these parking fees. HATCH POLICE DEPARTMENT

HPD says Swingle was placed under arrest and booked at the Dona Ana County Detention Center. Officials are asking anyone that may be a victim in this case, to contact Detective Jones at 575-267-3021.

