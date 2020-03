NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Los Alamos man is behind bars in Sandoval County and charged with murder.

Deputies say 47-year-old Dean Cummings shot Guillermo Arriola Saturday afternoon inside a trailer home near Cabezon Peak. Cummings refused to give deputies his name after they were called to the home, only telling them he had shot Arriola in self-defense.

Cummings was arrested and booked into the Sandoval County jail. He will appear before Judge George Eichwald Friday.