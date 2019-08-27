Man arrested after fatal shooting in northern New Mexico

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have charged a man with murder in Rio Arriba County earlier this month.

Jullian Medelez is accused of shooting Rold Albert Lewis II at a home in El Llano on Aug. 18. Police say Medelez called 911 and sounded erratic. When they arrived, Medelez was holding a knife saying there was a dead man inside.

After police got Medelez into custody, they found Lewis shot to death inside. Lewis’ family says Medelez was helping Lewis move and they used to live in the same apartment complex.

A motive for the killing is unclear.