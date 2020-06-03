Man arrested after an hours-long standoff in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police arrested a man who they say shot at them during a seven-hour long standoff Monday afternoon. Officers say they responded to the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue from a woman claiming her husband had gotten violent with her. When they arrived, they say 46-year-old Jerry Padilla refused to come out and over the next seven hours fired some 20 shots including one that went through a window toward officers. They even fired tear gas into the home to force him out. Padilla eventually surrendered.

Police say Padilla was arrested and charged with battery against a household member; false imprisonment; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; and five counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer. Padilla was also arrested on the warrant related to the previous incident on May 13 in which police say he is accused of pointing a gun at family members. He faces two counts of aggravated assault in that case.

Police say Padilla is being held at the Chaves County Detention Center Tuesday morning without bond as he awaits his initial court appearances in the two cases. Police say those court appearances were scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon.

