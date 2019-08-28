Man arrested after alleged frying pan assualt

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies in Dona Ana County arrested a man after he allegedly hit someone over the head with a frying pan.

Jeremy Fritz was arrested at a trailer park in Chaparral on Sunday. Court records show he was told to leave the property, but didn’t listen and eventually got into a fight with a resident, later hitting him on the head with a frying pan.

When deputies arrived, the victim was covered in blood and a bent, red frying pan was found inside his home. Fritz is facing charges for aggravated battery and obstructing arrest.