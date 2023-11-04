ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been arrested in a murder case out of Alamogordo. Police said they were called to Filipino Avenue on October 30 after 7 a.m. for a woman who had been stabbed.

After authorities responded to the area, a 28-year-old woman was taken to a medical center with life-threatening injuries. She was transferred to a hospital but died due to her injuries.

Arnulfo Flores, 34, of Alamogordo was arrested for first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Otero County Detention Center.