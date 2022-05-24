LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office says the man shot and killed by a deputy over the weekend was making suicidal threats, but that they approached the situation thoughtfully and carefully. During a press conference on Monday, Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said it all started when neighbors called 911 saying 56-year-old Carlos Gamboa was making suicidal comments.

Deputies say they were called back to the home later, Gamboa exited the home near I-10 and Chivalry Lane with a shotgun in hand. Sheriff Stewart said he was told several times to drop the weapon but the situation escalated.

“He is walking towards the officer and it’s at this point, and it’s difficult to see, he lowers the shotgun at the deputy and fires around. It was that point that our deputy returned fire with one shot,” Stewart said.

When asked why law enforcement can’t shoot a suspect to simply disable them, they say they are “trained to stop the threat.”