Man and nephew accused of making threats vs Santa Fe police

by: Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A man and a teenage boy have been arrested for allegedly making threats against Santa Fe police.

New Mexico State Police say 50-year-old Joseph Moises Ortiz Jr. III and his 16-year-old nephew were taken into custody Thursday.

They say Ortiz is jailed without bond on suspicion of assault with intent to commit a violent felony upon a peace officer and use of a telephone to terrify, intimidate, threaten, harass, annoy or offend.

The teenager was booked into a juvenile detention center with no bond on suspicion of making a bomb scare and assault with intent to commit a violent felony upon a peace officer.

Santa Fe police say the telephoned threat came Tuesday night.

The suspects allegedly are dissatisfied with the outcome of a case investigated by Santa Fe police.

