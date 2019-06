The Santa Fe man allegedly shot by his girlfriend’s son has died.

Santa Fe police say 39-year-old Ricardo Magana passed away at University of New Mexico Hospital early Sunday morning. Officers say Magana was the victim of a shooting in April, for which 16-year-old Hunter Woods was arrested.

Police are now awaiting an autopsy to confirm whether the death was the result of injuries sustained from the shooting. Those results will determine charges against the teen, who is currently behind bars.