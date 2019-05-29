Man accused of strangling girlfriend, threatening her with box cutter

Las Cruces police have arrested a man who is accused of strangling his girlfriend and using a box cutter to threaten her life during an argument.

According to investigators, 26-year-old Scott Andrew Lee Perez and his girlfriend were arguing Friday evening on May 24. At some point, Perez is accused of grabbing his girlfriend’s throat and strangling her.

He is also accused of wielding a box cutter knife and threatening to kill her if anyone came to her defense.

Perez is charged with one third-degree felony count of aggravated battery against a household member, one fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault against a household member, a fourth-degree felony count of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

Perez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center and is being held on a $10,000 bond.