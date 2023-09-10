CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad police have arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle Saturday morning.

Officers were called out after a call about a stolen vehicle. The same person told them that the vehicle was involved in a crash near North Main Street.

Officers said the suspect, Andy Johnson, fired a gun and then tried to hide it.

Johnson has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon among other charges.