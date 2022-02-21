FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with shooting a Farmington police officer is back in New Mexico and will be locked up until trial. Police say Elias Buck shot and wounded Officer Joseph Barreto on Jan. 7, nearly two weeks after he broke out of the La Plata County Jail.

Story continues below

He was found in Phoenix Jan. 14. Buck has since been extradited to