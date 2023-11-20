ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with shooting a protestor at an Oñate statue demonstration had his appeal denied Monday morning.

Ryan Martinez is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless driving in connection to the shooting of Jacob Johns during the Española demonstration in September.

Martinez’s lawyer appealed the court’s decision to keep him locked up pending trial, arguing his client fired in self-defense and has no criminal record.

The appeals court disagreed, ruling against the motion, meaning Martinez will remain locked up.