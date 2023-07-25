LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man, who is accused of shooting at police, is being held without bond. Bobby Crawford, 47, was found to be dangerous to the community, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Crawford was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and other felony counts, including possession of a firearm by a felon. The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office said he had a prior criminal record.

A New Mexico State Police officer, on June 21, began following a white Chevrolet Suburban suspected of belonging to Crawford who had a warrant for his arrest. A Las Cruces police officer unit responded to the area, and Crawford reportedly fled officers, leading them on a chase through residential neighborhoods. Authorities said he drove into the desert area east of Holman Road and south of Arroyo Road in Las Cruces.

In an effort to stop the pursuit, a Las Cruces Police officer tried putting his vehicle in front of the suspect vehicle. Crawford allegedly shot at the police vehicle and other law enforcement vehicles as they began to surround him. Officers returned fire, and officials said Crawford barricaded himself inside the SUV.

Crawford reportedly surrendered, and he had been shot once. He was flown to an El Paso hospital for treatment and then released back into custody.