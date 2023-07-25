NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – A man accused of shooting at officers from the Navajo Police Department and New Mexico State Police was arrested and reportedly said that he wanted to kill the police, according to court documents obtained by KRQE News 13.

Elijah Touchine, 23, of Church Rock, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, was taken into custody Saturday for the incident that took place on Friday. Touchine was arrested at a gun store in Gallup. When asked why he was purchasing a gun, Touchine replied “I don’t know, shoot up any cop I see,” according to the news release from the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico.

Navajo police said they initially received a report about a man identified as Touchine shooting a gun near his home on Becenti Trail Road and threatening to hurt someone. A lieutenant of NPD called a phone number that he was told belonged to Touchine. The person who answered the phone, who was believed to be Touchine, stated over a series of calls that he wanted to kill the police and that he had more firearms at his home that he would use on the police, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers from the NPD and NMSP responded to the area located within the boundaries of the Navajo Nation and were shot at from an unknown direction and an unknown attacker later identified as Touchine, the news release stated.

Officers looked for Touchine in a canyon but were unable to find where he was reportedly shooting from because it was dark at nighttime. The search for the alleged shooter ended about 12 hours later.

The FBI on Saturday received information about Touchine’s whereabouts and found him at a local gun store in Gallup with the assistance of the Gallup Police Department. Touchine was taken into custody without incident. Investigators determined that he had forced, through threats of violence, his grandmother to purchase a gun for him.

During an interview with the FBI, Touchine referred to himself as the devil, said God told him to do it, and that he “wanted to kill every [expletive] police,” the court document stated. He also identified himself as a fentanyl user.

Investigators found a black handgun in the vehicle Touchine arrived at the location in. Touchine made an initial appearance in federal court for charges of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.