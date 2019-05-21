Man accused of rape acts out during detention hearing

There was a wild outburst inside a Las Cruces District Courthouse after a judge told a man accused of raping a child he’ll be held in jail without bond.

Sigmund Gomez is accused of raping a teenage girl on several different occasions. The 39-year-old is facing 12 counts of rape and sexual contact of a minor.

Monday at his detention hearing, District Court Judge Conrad Perea said he believes Gomez is a danger to the community. That’s when Gomez started yelling and pushing deputies.

It took seven of them to escort Gomez out.