ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Peña, the former candidate allegedly behind the shootings at local leaders’ homes, is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Wednesday. Police say Pena paid four people $500 to shoot at the homes of four democratic elected officials.

Investigators caught a break in the case when Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over one of the suspected shooters, Jose Trujillo, for having expired tags. Deputies found guns in the car, which was registered to Pena.

According to Peña‘s public safety assessment, it’s recommended that he be released on his own recognizance. This is because while he does have a prior felony conviction, it was not a violent felony and his failure to appear in court was more than two years ago, ultimately that decision is up to the judge. As of Wednesday afternoon a pretrial detention motion has not been filed by the District Attorney’s office.