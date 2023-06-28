ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused, serial burglar was released from jail Wednesday.

With more than 10 arrests in the last five years, Marc Ray Lujan is accused of several burglaries throughout the Albuquerque area.

Wednesday, the court denied the state’s request to keep him behind bars, meaning he will be back on the streets while his case goes through the justice system.

However, Lujan will be on a tight leash.

Court documents stated that Lujan is required to have a GPS monitor and adhere to a strict curfew.