Man accused of killing spree in northern New Mexico set to appear in court

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of going on a killing spree across northern New Mexico is expected in court Monday.
Damian Herrera is charged with first-degree murder after deputies say he killed his mother, stepfather and brother in La Madera. They say he then killed a man near Taos and another near Abiquiu.
His trial was supposed to begin in May, but the judge ordered a mental health evaluation. Herrera's status hearing is set for Monday in Taos District Court.
