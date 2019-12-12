Man accused of killing Navajo Nation officer pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a Navajo Nation police officer plead guilty Thursday.

Kirby Cleveland is charged with murdering Officer Houston Largo in 2017 during a domestic dispute in Prewitt, New Mexico.

Thursday, Cleveland plead guilty to second-degree murder. The feds say they are not pursuing the death penalty in the case because of the wishes of the Navajo Nation, but he is facing life in prison.

Cleveland is facing five charges in this case including felony murder, murder in the first degree and the use of a deadly weapon.