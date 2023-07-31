NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dominic De La O, the man accused of shooting and killing Alamogordo Police Officer Anthony Ferguson, will remain behind bars until trial. De La O appeared in an Otero County Court room Monday morning, where a judge granted the state’s request to keep De La O behind bars until his trial.

De La O is accused of killed Officer Anthony Ferguson during a pursuit on July 15. According to investigators, Ferguson was running after De La O when he shot Ferguson in the face.

The state argued that De La O’s criminal history shows he is a danger to the community and must remain behind bars until trial. In January of 2022he was charged with aggravated fleeing and DWI, he was re-arrested in August of 2022 for violating conditions of release. Then, in January 2023, he was injured in a different police shooting.

A tentative trial date has been set for November 2024.