NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing an Alamogordo police officer will make an appearance in court.

Police claimed Dominic De La O shot and killed Officer Anthony Ferguson during a pursuit on July 15 after Ferguson tried to pull him over.

According to investigators, Ferguson was running after De La O when he shot Ferguson in the face.

This is not the first time De La O has been in trouble with the law. Last August, he was charged with aggravated fleeing. In January, he was involved in another police shooting and injured.

Prosecutors fought to keep De La O locked up in his other cases but were not successful. His detention hearing is set for Monday in Otero County at 8 in the morning.