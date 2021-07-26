Man accused of killing 5 in New Mexico in 2017 set for trial

New Mexico News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
damian herrera 2_640586

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man accused of fatally shooting five people in 2017, including three family members, is set to go on trial this week for four of the killings. The Albuquerque Journal reports that jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the 1st Judicial District Court in Santa Fe.

Damian Herrera is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and other charges. Prosecutors say the trial is expected to last through Aug. 20.

Authorities believe the 25-year-old Herrera killed a man a gas station at random after fatally shooting his mother, stepfather and brother in June 2017 at the family home in La Madera in Rio Arriba County.

Police arrested Herrera after he crashed during a police chase on U.S. 84 north of Española the night of the killings. Herrera’s trial has been delayed several times over questions of his mental competency and COVID-19 concerns. He will be tried separately in connection with the fatal shooting of a Taos County man, but no trial date has been scheduled yet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES