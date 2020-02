ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man has been arrested for shooting his way into a home claiming he was a police officer.

He is identified as Nathan Barlett. A woman in the home told officers she heard a window break and saw a flashlight near the front door. That’s when Bartlett shouted, “RPD, open the door!” and shot at the door.

The woman recognized Bartlett’s voice, saying he was her former trainer. His charges include aggravated assault and attempted burglary.