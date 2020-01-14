Man accused of firing shot towards officers released pending trial

OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been revealed about what led up to three officers opening fire on a man in Otero County.

It happened last month outside Cloudcroft. Otero County Deputy Troy Thompson, along with two Game and Fish officers, Corey Smith and Kurtis Felix, were responding to a domestic violence call on West Side Road.

That’s where investigators say they found 54-year-old Thomas Ryan pointing a gun at them from an upstairs porch. They say Ryan fired a shot, so all three officers returned fire before calling in State Police, who spent hours negotiating before arresting Ryan.

Ryan’s wife and son were inside at the time. No one was hurt. Ryan is now facing three counts of aggravated assault on an officer. He was released from jail pending trial.