CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of shooting at a Clovis schools employee. According to a criminal complaint, officers found Marcus Phillips irritated and yelling on school grounds last Thursday.

They then learned from a custodian that minutes earlier, Phillips started yelling at him and fired a shot over his head. Police got Phillips into custody and he surrendered his gun, which turned out to be stolen. They did not reveal a motive.