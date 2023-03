NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mescalero Apache Tribe member has been charged with assault. He appeared in court on March 6.

According to the US Department of Justice, Joshua Davis, 40, of Mescalero, was charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

In a complaint, it stated Davis assaulted a man in Otero County on the Mescalero Apache reservation in May 2022.

If he’s convicted, Davis could face up to 10 years in prison.