NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Iowa man is accused of nearly beating a traveling companion to death with a hammer during a stop in New Mexico.

Officers found the man with blunt force trauma to the head at a car wash in the town of Logan on April 14.

Investigators learned he was traveling with 64-year-old Arthur Peppers in an RV, and Peppers was arrested on a separate charge in Dalhart, Texas.

According to an arrest warrant, Peppers told officers he was upset at the victim over his drug use and hit him with the hammer to “send him to heaven.”

He’s charged with attempted murder and tampering with evidence. It’s unclear how the two are connected.