Man accused in killing spree found competent to stand trial

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial against a northern New Mexico man accused in a killing spree can now move forward.

Court documents say Damian Herrera has been found competent to stand trial. He’s accused of killing his mother, brother and stepfather in Vallecitos in 2017 before killing one man in Tres Piedras and another in Abiquiu.

Doctors declared him competent back in January and Judge Jason Lidyard signed an order lifting a stay on the case last week.

