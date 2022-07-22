NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man accused in a cold case rape from 1997 is now facing new charges for another rape in 1993. According to court documents, Duran is accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him in October of 1993.

He is charged with with rape resulting in great bodily harm or great mental anguish. DNA linked Durand to the case. Duran was set to be arraigned on the new charges Friday, but a defense attorney has not been assigned to the case. Duran is now scheduled to enter a plea Monday morning. He is already being held behind bars until trial for the 1997 case.