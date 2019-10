TAOS, N.M. (KRQE)- A northern New Mexico candidate is withdrawing, saying the state Senate needs more women.

Only nine women serve in the 42-member state Senate. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the low number is one reason Taos town councilor Darien Fernandez just ended his election run.

Fernandez, a Democrat says he now is backing fellow Democrat Kristina Ortez for Senate District 6. That includes parts of Taos, Santa Fe, Rio Arriba, and Los Alamos Counties.