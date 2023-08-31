NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Children with critical illnesses across New Mexico were granted some of their biggest wishes recently. Make-A-Wish New Mexico granted 108 wishes for 2023 fiscal year which runs from September 1 to August 31.

There are still 149 children awaiting their wishes. The organization said the generosity of community supporters and businesses will help them grant a wish for every child. “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of New Mexicans who are helping transform lives through the gift of hope,” said Sara Lister, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish New Mexico in a news release. “We know that a wish provides a child with the chance to focus on life outside of their diagnosis and gives them a chance to just be a kid again.”