Make-A-Wish grants Las Cruces teen dream vacation to Italy

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – After many setbacks with a battle against a genetic disorder, a Las Cruces teen is getting the trip of a lifetime.

Seventeen-year-old Annika Conn suffers from cystic fibrosis. Make-A-Wish and the Hakes Brothers Home Builders made her dream a reality by surprising her with a trip to Italy. Conn says she plans to do a lot of sight-seeing and eating.

“I feel it’s just a really beautiful place and a lot of history there and just very beautiful. It wasn’t something that I could just do with my family, so it’s really cool that they were able to make this happen,” Conn said.

Conn’s adventure doesn’t stop there. Conn says she plans to go to college and majoring nursing.